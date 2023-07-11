Over the past few months, Tom Brady has been linked to countless celebrities. From actresses to TV personalities, the rumor mill has recently linked the NFL icon to Kim Kardashian. While fans continue to react online, other celebs have also chimed in on the Brady-Kim K report.

In a recent TikTok, Bethenny Frankel opened up about Tom Brady's recent linkup to Kim and how the pair is most likely never going to happen. While they are both popular, the Real Housewives of New York City star is convinced that there's 'zero' chance for them to actually date.

As per the 52-year-old TikTok star (with over a million followers), there could be some curiosity between the two.

"Zero chance Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian end up together. I'm sure there's a curiosity. He is the greatest football player of all time. She is the greatest player of the fame game of all time. So much so that she was the student who outperformed her teacher, Paris Hilton - who I love."

While she didn't name-drop her, Frankel also mentioned Brady's ex-wife and supermodel, Gisele Bundchen. As per Frankel, Bundchen was high maintenance but also ended up leaning into his life as a football star.

"Tom was with someone who was relatively high maintenance. A Brazilian, gorgeous supermodel. But she really did lean into his life. Lean into being a mom, moving to Massachusetts. She was a football player's wife."

She added:

"I just think there can only be one peacock in a relationship. And he's done high maintenance, but not at the Kim Kardashian level. Kim Kardashian will not be Tom's peacock. It's just too much work."

Other celebs chime in on Tom Brady-Kim Kardashian drama

Having said that, Frenkel is not the only celeb to have commented on Brady's private life. Having no public interaction, Brady and Kim met at the recent Hamptons 4th of July party thrown by Michael Rubin.

Brady hanging with NBA superstar James Harden and others. Credit: @michaelrubin (IG)

Recently single and the NFL GOAT, fans and followers are constantly interested in Brady's personal matters. In fact, Stephen A. Smith ended up speaking on the matter, while asking Brady to ultimately listen to his heart:

"They're just friends, ain't nothing going on. My point is, what if it was? Now, I don't have problem with that, Tom Brady do your thing bro, I mean do your thing."

Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports' founder, also commented on the matter. While Smith advised Brady to follow his heart, Portnoy was uncomfortable with the idea of them together.

"[Kim Kardashian] ruins every man's life she touches."

