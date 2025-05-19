"Better than Shedeur Sanders": NFL fans react to Travis Hunter struggling with flag drill at NFLPA event

Fans reacted to the performance of Travis Hunter, the second overall pick of this year's NFL draft, in a flag reaction test. The two-waystar went to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded up with the Browns in the first round. Hunter spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career with the Buffs and won the 2024 Heisman Award.

On Sunday, a clip of Travis Hunter at the NFLPA rookie premiere event went viral on social media. The rookie tried his hand at the flag reaction test but struggled to maintain his composure, missing almost every catch with the machine.

Fans reacted to the Jaguar rookie's reaction test performance.

"Better than (Shedeur) Sanders," one commented.

Other fans trolled Hunter for his underwhelming performance.

"He got on glasses & boo still can't see," one said.

"Deal breaker for me. Definitely not going to translate in the NFL," another wrote.

"Zero reflex," one said.

"That was really bad," another said.

"This guys gonna be a huge bust," one fan commented.

During the rookie minicamp, Travis Hunter made a strong impression as a wide receiver. According to ESPN's Michael DiRocco's article last week, coach Liam Coen said that the two-way star will have defensive reps added to this training starting this week.

"We just kind of ended up making a decision that from yesterday to today. We wanted to be able to clean up some of the things that may have been able to miss yesterday and get extra reps on the offensive side of the ball, and next week he'll start to roll on defense," Coen said.

Travis Hunter shows off arm talent at NFLPA rookie premiere

Apart from playing wide receiver and cornerback, Hunter took up another position during the NFLPA event over the weekend. Clips of the Jaguars rookie surfaced as he showed off his skills as a signal caller.

Kay Adams, who hosts the Up & Adams podcast, shared a video of Travis Hunter participating in quarterback drills. He showed off his arm strength and accuracy as he slung a few long passes down the field.

Hunter is yet to sign a rookie contract with the Jaguars but is projected to be starter in their season opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7.

