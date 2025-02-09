"Better than Taylor Swift": Chiefs fans react as DeAndre Hopkins honors late father by wearing his mink coat to Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins sparked an emotional response from fans on X after arriving at Super Bowl LIX wearing his late father's mink jacket on Sunday.

Many praised Hopkins for bringing a piece of his family history to his first Super Bowl appearance.

As reported by NPR, Hopkins' father died in a car accident in 1992, leaving behind the mink jacket among other belongings:

"I always said I would wear that mink jacket to my wedding or to the Super Bowl, whichever one happened first," Hopkins told NPR on Saturday.

After 12 NFL seasons and five Pro Bowl selections, Hopkins joined the Chiefs via trade in October.

"Going into my 12th year, there was thoughts where I was like, 'Man, am I ever going to have a chance to play meaningful football?'" he shared with NPR.

Fans immediately connected with Hopkins' pregame attire.

"Better than Tay," posted one fan, referencing Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift.

"If this doesn't make you emotional!" another supporter wrote.

"That's really sweet..like a pregame hug from his dad," added a touched fan.

The Chiefs faithful expressed confidence in Hopkins' impact on the upcoming game.

"My touchdown goat for today," predicted one supporter.

"Definitely gonna have more than 1.5 yards before the first half ends," another fan posted.

"That coat definitely has its own story. I hope it keeps you warm, or at least covers that heart of yours," shared a moved fan.

DeAndre Hopkins brings fashion legacy to historic Super Bowl stage

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night - Source: Imagn

The Chiefs aim to complete an unprecedented three-peat against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

NPR highlighted DeAndre Hopkins' deep connection to fashion through his mother, who raised four children alone while working two jobs. She introduced him to fashion shows at their local mall during his childhood in Clemson, South Carolina. The influence shaped DeAndre Hopkins into one of the NFL's fashion enthusiasts, even walking at Paris Fashion Week.

The five-time Pro Bowler had the vintage mink jacket restored for this occasion. "It means a lot being able to have a little bit of him with me," Hopkins told NPR, adding personal meaning to Kansas City's chance at making sports history.

