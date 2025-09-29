  • home icon
  "Better than Taylor Swift": NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart's mom Kara being shown repeatedly on CBS during Giants-Chargers broadcast

"Better than Taylor Swift": NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart's mom Kara being shown repeatedly on CBS during Giants-Chargers broadcast

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 29, 2025 03:59 GMT
NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart
NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart's mom Kara being shown repeatedly on CBS during Giants-Chargers broadcast

Jaxson Dart made his first start as the starting quarterback of the New York Giants in Week 4. To commemorate this special occasion, his mom, Kara, decided to showcase her support by attending the game and cheering the quarterback on at MetLife Stadium. However, it ended up with her going viral on social media.

During the Giants vs Chargers game, the broadcast on CBS continued to show Jaxson Dart's mom throughout the game. She was seen flaunting a white t-shirt with the Giants logo while pairing it with black jeans.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Kara going viral during her son's big day.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While his mom went viral off-field, Dart's performance on Sunday helped the Giants secure their first win of the season after a three-game losing streak. The quarterback helped his team secure a 21-18 victory at MetLife Stadium.

In his first proper game as the starting quarterback, Dart completed 13 of the 20 passes he attempted for 111 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns, showcasing his talent as a dual-threat signal caller in the league.

Dart spent the majority of his collegiate career under Lane Kiffin with the Ole Miss Rebels. In three seasons as the starting quarterback of the team, he recorded 10,617 yards and 72 TDs passing. He then declared for this year's NFL draft, where the Giants picked him up with the 25th overall pick.

Jaxson Dart shares his thoughts on playing his first game as the Giants QB1

In the post-game press conference, the rookie quarterback talked about how he was not going to breathe a sigh of relief until the final whistle.

Jaxson Dart explained this by giving the example of their Week 2 loss to the Cowboys. In that game, the Giants had the advantage, but things quickly changed after Brandon Aubrey's 64-yard field goal for the Cowboys to take the game to overtime. He scored the winning goal in OT to give his team a 40-37 victory.

"I was waiting for it to hit zero, because obviously, that Dallas game, in my mind I thought we were going to have that one," Dart said as per the team's website.
"So I was just starting at the clock, and I was waiting for it to count down. (Left guard) Jon Runyan was right next to me and that was a cool moment to have with him. Yeah, it was just special to get the first one. This is just the start."

The Giants next face the Saints on Oct. 5 at Caesars Superdome. Can Jaxson Dart continue to impress with his performance on the field?

