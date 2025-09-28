  • home icon
  "He's changing the franchise": NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart scoring 1st TD in his first game as starter

"He's changing the franchise": NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart scoring 1st TD in his first game as starter

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 28, 2025 17:35 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
"He's changing the franchise": NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart scoring 1st TD in his first game as starter (Credit: IMAGN)

The Jaxson Dart era is off to a strong start, as the New York Giants' rookie quarterback made a statement in his first drive as the team's starter. Right after the defense stopped Justin Fields and made the LA Chargers punt, Dart took the field for the first time as QB1.

It was a dream start for the Ole Miss product, who led and finished a nine-play, 89-yard drive to give the "Big Blue" the first lead of the game. Dart himself took the ball to the end zone with a 15-yard run to score his first touchdown as a professional.

Many fans reacted to the play, sharing their excitement about Jaxson Dart and what he can bring to the Giants.

"HES CHANGING THE FRANCHISE," one fan wrote.
"What a response by the young man good for his confidence," another fan said.
"HOLY S**T ARE WE BACK," another fan said.
Other fans brought up Russell Wilson and Daniel Jones, claiming that Dart was already better than them.

"So much better than Wilson," one fan said.
"Never looked this easy for Daniel Jones. Even when the results were good," another fan said.
"Can we finally all agree that Russell Wilson should never play another snap of football again? Night and day when you have a real QB," another fan said.
Jaxson Dart went 2 of 2 for 20 yards and a 108.3 passer rating in his first drive. He also rushed the ball three times for 28 yards and the first touchdown of the afternoon. The Giants took a 7-0 lead to support the solid job the defense did against Justin Herbert.

NFL insider explains why Jaxson Dart starts on Sunday

A lot was said after Brian Daboll decided to bench Russell Wilson and name Jaxson Dart the starter for Week 4. NFL insider Diana Russini explained that the call didn't come from general manager Joe Schoen, but head coach Brian Daboll. The reasoning? He wanted to give his preferred quarterback the chance to play.

"Now, sitting at 0-3, Daboll’s calculation is simple: Go down swinging with your guy. Ask fired head coaches what they regret most, and you’ll hear the same answer: not doing it their way. Daboll is making sure he does," Russini wrote.

The Giants sit at 0-3 and if they don't start winning games, Daboll's days with the team will be numbered.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

