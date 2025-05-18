Travis Hunter was the second overall player drafted in this year's NFL draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up with the Browns to acquire the two-way star. The former Colorado star has completed his rookie minicamp and made a positive impression ahead of his league debut.
On Saturday, a clip of Travis Hunter went viral. We see the 2024 Heisman winner showing off his skills in a position he doesn't play. During a training session, Hunter flexed his arm accuracy and strength, making throws down the field like a quarterback.
Fans reacted to Travis Hunter's arm talent. Some of them compared him to Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
"Better than Lawrence," one fan commented.
"Honestly, he would be better than Trevor Lawrence," another fan said.
"Watch out T-Law," this fan wrote.
Others were in awe of Hunter's talent with the ball.
"Looks more natural than other dudes throwing lol," this fan said.
"He's one of those guys you hate cause he's just good at everything. He probably bust you down in peanuckle w/o knowing how to play," another fan said.
"I would pay to see him play whole game at QB," one fan commented.
When Hunter arrived at the Jaguars' facility for the first time, owner Shahid Khan was elated to welcome the two-way star. In a video he shared on his YouTube channel, we see him greeting both Khan and his son.
"How are you? Welcome, welcome," Khan said. "We're excited to have you here. Everything in the town is really amazing. We've been up and about and you're going to make history. Everyone's excited."
Nick Wright shares what could stop Travis Hunter from becoming the 'face of the NFL'
After an impressive collegiate career, Hunter is expected to shine on both sides of the ball at the professional level as well. The rookie is already seen as a popular figure this season.
However, Nick Wright has some concerns regarding Hunter's popularity surge. Last Thursday, on 'First Things First', he stated how Travis Hunter being a part of the Jaguars will impact his overall marketability.
"When was the last time the NFL had someone in the face of the league conversation that wasn't a quarterback? Because I think he (Travis Hunter) got a shot at it, and I understand the Jacksonville part hurts him, because as much as I love 'Duuuval!', I understand they're not a major market."
Hunter was spotted in a Jaguars jersey for the first time during the NFLPA rookie premiere. The team officially gave him the jersey number 12 on May 9.
