  • "Better than Tua Tagovailoa," "Dolphins sign her": NFL fans react as Paige Bueckers shows off insane QB skills at Cowboys-Commanders game

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 20, 2025 03:17 GMT
NFL fans react as Paige Bueckers shows off insane QB skills at Cowboys-Commanders game
WNBA star Paige Bueckers was compared to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after one of her recent viral clips. The 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year attended the Week 7 showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.

In the video, we see Paige Bueckers lobbing a pass down the field before the game. She managed to throw a pinpoint pass to the receiver on the other side of the field, leaving fans impressed with her arm talent and accuracy.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans commented that she had better talents as a quarterback than Tua Tagovailoa.

"Dolphins should sign her," one fan commented.
"Can throw better than Tua," another fan said.
Others stated that a few teams in the league could utilize her arm talent on the gridiron.

"Talents needed in Miami and on the Jets," this fan said.
"Newest jets QB," another fan wrote.
"Browns could use her," this fan commented.
"Jets could use her right about now," one fan said.
The Cowboys managed to secure a dominating 44-22 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday night. Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 21 of the 30 passes he attempted for 264 yards and three passing touchdowns. With this win, Jerry Jones' team is now 3-3-1 and in second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

On the other hand, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are struggling to secure wins this season. They are currently on a three-game losing streak after a disappointing 31-6 loss against the Browns on Sunday. Their only win of the season came in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

Tua Tagovailoa gets brutally honest about the Dolphins' disappointing 2025 season

During their loss against the Browns, Tua Tagovailoa completed 12 of the 23 passes he attempted for 100 yards and no touchdowns. He threw three interceptions and was benched in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers in the fourth quarter.

In the post-game press conference, the quarterback expressed his disappointment with the team's lackluster performance this season.

"Definitely not happy, not proud of where I'm at with my play, with how I've gone about things this year," Tagovailoa said. "I know I've gotta be a lot better- and I've been better for the Miami Dolphins in years past.
"But this isn't years past, this is this year."
In seven games, Tagovailoa has tallied a total of 1,313 yards and 11 TDs passing with 14 interceptions to his name.

The Dolphins will next face the Atlanta Falcons on Oct.26 at 1:00 pm ET.

