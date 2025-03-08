"Big move for Buffalo": Bills fans react as Greg Rousseau signs $80,000,000 contract extension

Fans on X have commended the Buffalo Bills for signing defensive end Greg Rousseau to a four-year, $80 million contract extension. The deal, with $54 million in guarantees, retains the young star in Buffalo through 2029.

Ad

The extension comes after Rousseau had his most productive season to date in 2024. The defensive end matched his career best of 8.0 sacks while also recording career highs of 24 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss, 36 solo tackles and three forced fumbles. Rousseau's performance drew the eye of Pro Football Focus, who listed him 96th on its top-101 NFL players list.

According to reports, Greg Rousseau's $20 million annual salary ranks him as the 12th highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL. The deal puts him alongside teammate Von Miller in terms of average annual value.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans expressed enthusiasm about the financial commitment Buffalo made to their defensive star.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Big move for Buffalo, securing Rousseau with a strong extension and hefty guarantees," one fan posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Huge bag for Rousseau, Bills locked up their stud DE," another wrote.

"That's a huge deal for Greg Rousseau and the Bills! Locking him down for four more years at $80 million," added a third fan.

More fan reactions poured in to the news.

"Hopefully he'll be a good fit for the Bills," wrote one supporter.

"Excellent move by the Bills!" exclaimed another fan.

Ad

"Buffalo locking up another key piece," noted a third.

What's next for Buffalo? More extensions could follow Greg Rousseau's deal

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

This marks the third extension from the Bills in just the past week. The team previously locked in wide receiver Khalil Shakir and linebacker Terrel Bernard.

Ad

The 2021 first-round selection has established his worth in four seasons with Buffalo. Rousseau's highlight of 2024 was Week 7 against Tennessee when he notched six quarterback hits – the most in a game in the NFL in the past two seasons. He was also AFC Defensive Player of the Week after posting a career-high three sacks in Buffalo's season opener against Arizona.

Reports suggest cornerback Christian Benford could be next in line for an extension. Running back James Cook has also expressed interest in a new deal, though he is under contract for another year.

PFF noted Greg Rousseau's consistency, stating he earned "his third-straight season surpassing an 80.0-plus overall grade." Among all NFL edge defenders in 2024 with at least 600 snaps, Rousseau received the 10th-highest defense grade (82.2).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.