"I had a big Oprah moment': Drew Barrymore on seeing Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce's mom

The NFL's latest power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, have won millions of admirers over the span of the past four weeks. Now it appears they have another A-list celebrity on their side - Drew Barrymore.

On the Drew Barrymore show this week, she spoke about the Taylor Swift mania taking over the NFL.

Barrymore said:

“I have been single for seven years. Happily seeing her on that first date, out there in the box with his family, I really had a very big Oprah ‘aha’ moment.”

Barrymore added:

"There was something so normal about it.”

Barrymore stated that she appreciated how Swift wasn't secretive about it, adding that it inspired her to avoid overthinking going on a date after seven years of being single.

Swift, of course, first made waves when she was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. At her surprise appearance in Travis Kelce's suite, Swift was seen conversing with the tight end's mother all evening.

Full timeline of the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift mania in the NFL

It all started in early July when Kelce was spotted at Swift's Eras Tour performance at Arrowhead Stadium. Later that month, on his New Heights podcast, Kelce spoke about how difficult it was to meet the singer. He added that he wanted to give her a bracelet with his phone number on it, but his plan was foiled since she didn't want to meet anyone at the time.

Cut to two months later, on September 24, Swift was in attendance for Bears vs Chiefs, marking her first appearance at an NFL game this year.

Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets

She followed that up with another appearance at MetLife Stadium when the Chiefs took on the New York Jets. This time around, Swift brought some more star power to the game with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in attendance.

After then missing the game against the Vikings on October 12, Swift finally made it to her third game, this time at Arrowhead with the Chiefs facing the Denver Broncos.

At the Broncos-Chiefs game, Swift wore a jacket from FOX commentator Erin Andrews' collection. The jacket swiftly sold out, with Andrews later revealing that she started 'screaming and freaking out' when she first learned that the pop star was rocking a jacket from her collection.

It remains to be seen if Swift makes it to her fourth NFL game this weekend which is also at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City takes on Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 22.