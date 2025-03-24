“Biggest draft question mark” - NFL insider is unsure about Shedeur Sanders’ landing spot

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport dropped his take on Shedeur Sanders on Monday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show." Rapoport labeled him as the most uncertain quarterback prospect in recent draft history.

Sanders transformed two football programs. At Jackson State, he went 16-0 in conference play over two seasons. With the Colorado Buffaloes, he took a one-win team to a bowl game in a single season.

“Where Shedeur Sanders goes, is the biggest draft question mark that I could remember in a very, very long time," Rapoport said. "And I know that Coach Prime, and we love my former colleague, great dude, done an incredible job with Colorado. Has talked about the haters. I don't know if it's haters, but people have a lot of questions because he is, for sure, talented.

"I mean, he is a rock star, but he's, you know, it's not a slam dunk, number one overall selection, like, I think a lot of people think Cam Ward is."

Multiple NFL analysts have conflicting views on Sanders' draft potential. Todd McShay questioned his physical capabilities as he doubted Sanders could break 4.8 seconds in a 40-yard dash.

Potential landing spots include the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and potentially teams further down the draft order. The Giants, holding the No. 3 overall pick, have shown particular interest.

Shedeur Sanders' polarizing scouting report

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

NFL scout Bucky Brooks offered a comprehensive assessment of Shedeur Sanders' strengths and weaknesses on Friday. Brooks remains one of the few scouts viewing Sanders as the top QB in the 2025 draft class.

Sanders completed 74 percent of his passes last season. His average of 8.7 yards per attempt showed significant playmaking ability. Brooks praised his precision, comparing his throwing technique to baseball pitcher Greg Maddux's surgical approach.

NFL scouts remain divided on Sanders' draft stock. Some teams reportedly question his first-round potential. The Giants have been particularly intrigued and Daniel Jeremiah reported that New York had scouts present at every Colorado game last season.

Rapoport suggested multiple potential draft scenarios.

"Could Shedeur Sanders go to Cleveland? Possible," Rapoport said on Monday, via 'The Pat McAfee Show.' "Three to the Giants? Possible. Could I see him going past the top 10 and be the biggest question mark of the draft. I could see that too."

The LA Rams represent an interesting potential destination. With Matthew Stafford as the current quarterback, they could offer Sanders a "redshirt" season to develop his professional skills.

