  "Biggest fraud in the league": NFL fans roast Caleb Williams' remarks on Ben Johnson's offense at Bears training camp

“Biggest fraud in the league”: NFL fans roast Caleb Williams’ remarks on Ben Johnson’s offense at Bears training camp

By Joel Lefevre
Published Jul 26, 2025 16:13 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp
NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp (image credit: IMAGN)

Learning a completely new offense has been challenging for Caleb Williams, and some fans aren’t convinced he’ll show improvements in 2025. In his first NFL season, last year's No. 1 pick went 5-12 with a completion percentage of 62.5. Ben Johnson was brought to revamp the offense after having plenty of success as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator.

The Chicago Bears quarterback said Johnson’s offense is a lot to take in.

“There’s so many more layers that I haven’t been over yet and we haven’t been over yet just because it’s our first year," Williams said on Friday (0:13), via Sirius XM Radio. "There’s so much more within this offense to be able to unlock it.
“We’re self-correcting, doing all these things. At some point before the season, I think we’ll keep progressing, obviously. Hopefully there’s a next step, and you know if not, it’s going to be the next year.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Some fans don't believe Williams and the Bears will take any steps forward next season.

“Biggest fraud in the league,” a fan tweeted.
“That won’t work for Caleb Williams. He likes to hold onto the ball and get sacked,” former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly wrote.
“He keeps talking about the years ahead. This is an unforgiving league. He has to produce now,” one fan commented.

Williams entered his rookie season with plenty of hype, having won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 at USC. However, he was sacked a franchise-high 68 times — the third-most in a single season in NFL history.

Many are expecting Williams to deliver something special in his sophomore campaign.

“Caleb Williams is DONE. MARK the tape. He is a flame out,” a fan said.
“Gonna be a first-read wonder. On his merry way to being a bust and I’m here for it,” one fan wrote.
“Can’t stand this guy,” another fan wrote.

Williams has only played one NFL season, but fans are getting restless. Heading into the 2024 draft, Pro Football Focus' Nick Akridge criticized him.

“Too many times he would drop back square to the line of scrimmage, which can make it tougher to get to an ideal throwing position,” Ackridge wrote in February 2024.

The Bears averaged 181.5 passing yards per game in 2024 — the second-fewest in the NFL — and were last in yards per game offensively (284.6). Williams was heavily criticized for not thoroughly reviewing his reads before throwing the ball, leaving many frustrated with him.

Ben Johnson sees one key improvement in Caleb Williams

While reports indicate Caleb Williams is struggling with what Ben Johnson is throwing at him, his new coach sees him growing in one particular area.

“I notice from when he gets the play called to when he breaks the huddle, there’s a lot more confidence, to his whole process,” Johnson said on Saturday, via NFL Network.

Johnson is a rookie coach with extensive offensive knowledge and a knack for quickly improving an offense. In 2024, his Lions offense led the league in points per game (33.2) and set a league record for the most 40-point games without any turnovers (five).

