"Biggest pick me ever" - NFL fans react as Jayden Daniels' mom walks into camera during Commanders QB’s interview

Jayden Daniels and his mom, Regina, are inseparable. Anywhere the Washington Commanders quarterback goes, she follows him like a shadow. Regina is Daniels' agent and his money manager. She's the one who decides what contracts and endorsement deals the quarterback signs.The Commanders' quarterback was interviewed at the training camp on Saturday. Regina crashed the conversation and walked in front of the camera.Some fans called her out for seeking attention. Check out some of the fan reactions below.&quot;Biggest pick me ever, your not famous your son is,&quot; one fan reacted.&quot;Yeah, she’s a lot really .. this is his career not hers. She’s the poster woman for helicopter mom,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Good Lord! I love my mother too but I’ll be damned if she doesn’t let me live my life,&quot; tweeted another fan.Check out some more fan reactions below:&quot;This is gonna end up being a Netflix documentary. Something ain’t right with her,&quot; tweeted this fan.&quot;This is absolutely toxic. Daniel’s will never have a healthy relationship/wife with helicopter mom hovering,&quot; stated a fan.&quot;Seems too clingy. Mom needs to let Jayden walk on his two feet and go on with his life. She can absolutely still be involved in his life as she’s his mom but needs to ease up. He’s not a kid anymore but a grown man leading an NFL team,&quot; wrote a fan.Jayden Daniels defends his mother's protective natureJayden Daniels has always praised his mother, Regina, for the work she does on the professional front. In February, the Commanders QB did an interview with SportsCenter, where Daniels talked about Regina's protective nature.&quot;That's my dawg, man,&quot; he said. &quot;I love my mom. She crazy ... she's very protective but I mean, that's what mother's do ... She supports me through it all and I wouldn't want to have any other mom ever.&quot;On the gridiron, Jayden Daniels is preparing for his second NFL season. The Commanders are scheduled to lock horns with the New England Patriots on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if the QB gets some game time in this matchup.