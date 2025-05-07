"She needs to get a damn life," "This is getting weird" - NFL fans react to Jayden Daniels' mother accompanying him to Miami 

Jayden Daniels has established himself as a player to look out for in the NFL. The Washington Commanders selected the quarterback with the second pick in last year's draft.

Ad

Daniels was handed the starting quarterback responsibilities as a rookie, and he did not disappoint with his performance. He helped the Commanders to the NFC Championship game, where they lost to the Eagles.

With the offseason in full swing, Jayden Daniels is once again going viral on social media. But this time, it is because of her mother, Regina Jackson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a clip circulating on social media, the Commanders' quarterback is seen arriving for a fun night in Miami. His mom was spotted accompanying Daniels on his night out as she remained seated in the car, keeping herself away from the paparazzi.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to this clip of Jayden Daniels and his mother. They started questioning Regina Jackson's influence on her son's life.

"This lady needs to get a damn life tf," one fan commented.

"Yikes, Jayden's mom is psychotic," another fan said.

"This is getting weird," this fan wrote.

"His mom is living the life she wanted through her son and it's very apparent she has issues," another fan said.

Ad

Others pointed out how it is not a bad thing for a son to make his mom a priority in his life.

"It's his mother she can be wherever he wants her to be. They need to rest," one fan commented.

"His mom ain't the one third wheeling! That's family love," another fan said.

"Y'all do realize his mom is his managed too right? And also handles business for the NFL as well," this fan wrote.

Ad

Regina Jackson has been influential in Jayden Daniels' early career in the NFL. She is a certified NFL agent who passed her NFLPA exam after her son's draft.

Jayden Daniels is appreciative of her mother's protective nature

In February, the Commanders' quarterback had an interview with SportsCenter. Daniels opened up about his mother's protective nature and how it is natural for her.

Ad

"That's my dawg, man," Jayden Daniels said. "I love my mom. She crazy...she's very protective but I mean, that's what mother's do...She supports me through it all and I wouldn't want to have any other mom ever."

Expand Tweet

Regina Jackson has gone viral on several occasions. During March Madness, she went viral for trying to intervene during her son's interaction with USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?