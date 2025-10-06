Bill Belichick catches strays as Colin Cowherd highlights the Mike Vrabel effect in New England

Colin Cowherd used New England’s resurgence to draw a comparison between Bill Belichick and his successor, Mike Vrabel. The commentator credited Vrabel’s impact on the Patriots’ culture.

Cowherd revisited the franchise’s coaching transition following New England’s 23-20 win over Buffalo on Sunday Night Football. Belichick, who led the Patriots for more than two decades before parting ways in 2024, now coaches North Carolina. Vrabel, a key defensive piece during New England’s championship years, returned to Foxborough this offseason to take the helm.

"His game was about the culture that Mike Vrabel has built and about Drake Maye now with a legitimate head coach quickly becoming a franchise star," Cowherd said on Monday, via “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.”

"Despite being bad last year, Vrabel is the opposite of Mike McDaniel in Miami. He is all function and no flash. His brand. His scheme is toughness. He's a 260 pound pair of work boots, and that is what Vrabel is all about."

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd "They check all the boxes a playoff team does: Toughness, resilient, can win on the road, excellent young quarterback" @colincowherd is impressed with how quickly Mike Vrabel has changed the Patriots culture

New England has climbed above .500 at 3-2 after two straight victories. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels stumbled to a 2-3 record, suffering lopsided losses to TCU, UCF and Clemson.

Colin Cowherd questions Bill Belichick’s roster legacy as Mike Vrabel keeps building

NCAA Football: North Carolina at Central Florida - Source: Imagn

Colin Cowherd focused on Bill Belichick’s talent evaluation, an area that became a topic of discussion late in his New England Patriots tenure. The Fox Sports host argued that Mike Vrabel inherited a thin roster, highlighting the program’s uneven stretch following Tom Brady’s 2019 departure.

"He's your classic CEO, brand creator, culture builder, all about resilience, all about toughness," Cowherd said on Monday, via "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." "NFL coaching and a lot of business is masonry, laying bricks every day, and that's what Vrabel does.

"He still gives Brady and Belichick crap. Belichick, you're seeing it in college. Belichick doesn't know college personnel. He can't recruit it in college. He couldn't draft it in the NFL. He can't and so Vrabel didn't get anything."

Belichick left behind a résumé that included a 266-121 record, six Super Bowl titles and nine AFC championships.

The UNC coach reportedly instructed his staff not to share Patriots-related content on social media. Several former New England staffers now with the Tar Heels followed that directive during the Bills game on Sunday. That was despite Drake Maye, a North Carolina product, leading the Patriots to the upset win.

Belichick also barred New England scouts from attending Tar Heels practices.

Vrabel has leaned on direct communication and team identity to set the tone. Following the Buffalo win, he delivered a locker room speech and handed out game balls to Stefon Diggs and Andy Borregales.

The Patriots also reshaped their roster in the offseason, adding veterans Harold Landry Jr., Milton Williams and Diggs. Mike Vrabel’s staff has helped Maye settle in after a turbulent rookie year.

