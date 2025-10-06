  • home icon
  "This is so petty and so stupid": Dave Portnoy blasts Bill Belichick for allegedly blocking UNC from sharing Patriots content despite Drake Maye's win

By Nishant
Published Oct 06, 2025 15:04 GMT
Bill Belichick and Drake Maye (Credits: Imagn)
Drake Maye led the New England Patriots to a win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. While the NFL world heaped praise on the former North Carolina quarterback for his performance, his alma mater was mum about it. According to college football insider Ross Martin, Bill Belichick instructed the Tar Heels to refrain from posting about Maye.

"According to sources inside the UNC football program, it is a directive from the staff (Bill Belichick) to not tweet/retweet anything Patriots-related. That's clearly why UNC football has not posted anything from Drake Maye's electric primetime win over the Buffalo Bills," Martin tweeted on Monday.
Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy was not pleased with the legendary coach's decision.

"This is crazy," Portnoy said on Monday, via "Wake Up Barstool." "I mean, I don't know about tearing down legacies, obviously, the divorce between Brady and Belichick, it seems like Brady got custody of the kids, the trophies, everything he won another ring.
"This is so petty and so stupid, even if you hate the Krafts and the Krafts and Belichick don't get along. That's not a state secret. But you are the coach at UNC. You have a guy who has the greatest game of his career. How are you not letting them do that? It's like he's lost the plot or something. He's never going to be a good college football coach."
Belichick also banned Patriots scouts from attending UNC's practice sessions. The former New England coach said he's not welcome in the Patriots' facility and is only returning the favor.

Drake Maye's electric performance against the Bills

After a 1-2 start to the season, Drake Maye and the Patriots bounced back with a dominant 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. They carried the momentum during Sunday's game against the Bills, whose offense has been exceptional this season.

Maye went 22 of 30 for 273 yards. He started the final scoring drive by linking with Stefon Diggs for a 12-yard catch-and-run play. The quarterback paved the way for Andy Borregales' 52-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining.

New England handed Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills their first defeat of the season. The Patriots are 3-2 and aiming for a deep postseason run.

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
