Running back Ezekiel Elliott is no longer a free agent as he signed with the New England Patriots earlier this week. As per reports, his base salary is $1.55 million, along with a $600,000 signing bonus.

As the veteran running back gets settled in with his new team, head coach Bill Belichick gave an update on his progress. For fans, it may not be exactly what they had hoped for.

Belichick told reporters that Elliott is still getting used to the Patriots offense. He said he has been working with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien in hopes of speeding up the process. When asked to describe Elliott's overall progress, in true Belichick fashion, he didn't sing the running back's praises, saying that he is still working on it.

"It's coming along. It's definitely not there yet, but we're getting there."

This week, the New England Patriots had joint practices with the Green Bay Packers. Since Elliott is still learning the offense, he wasn't able to participate in those practices. Belichick thinks they will be able to grade his progress even more once he participates in team practices.

It's likely that New England Patriots fans won't officially get to see what Elliott can do until Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season. Elliott's signing had been rumored for a few weeks as he was seen having dinner with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, which sparked rumors.

Dak Prescott shows support for Ezekiel Elliott's new opportunity

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were both drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. The duo played seven seasons together and built a solid friendship away from the field as well.

Despite the Dallas Cowboys releasing the running back earlier this offseason, the quarterback is still remaining close to Ezekiel Elliott. He told reporters that despite which teams they play for they will always be family.

“I’ve talked to Zeke pretty much every day. Obviously had great insight that this was coming up, that this was a potential for him. Told him I support him, excited that he was going to be able to get a new opportunity.”

Prescott also said that Elliott gave him a hint that he would be signing with the New England Patriots, so it wasn't a surprise for him. The Cowboys quarterback said that the Patriots are getting a great player and an even better teammate.

Prescott finished his comments about Elliott by saying that he really liked his former teammate's new haircut.