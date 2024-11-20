Bill Belichick may not currently be a head coach in the NFL, but he stills watches film as if he were. On this week's episode of the "Let's Go" podcast, Belichick revealed a mistake by the Kansas City Chiefs' defense in the Week 11 matchup against the Buffalo Bills which cost them.

The former New England Patriots head coach said Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo typically puts a spy on quarterback Josh Allen. On Sunday, he missed a few opportunities to do so and Allen made him pay.

"It was really interesting in watching those games, and I was just surprised, because Spags has spied Allen every time he's played. I mean, last year he spied him with Gay it was really effective. He didn't have the spy on this time on fourth down, and Allen got him in the fourth quarter with the scramble, like he always does. I know, and when they play again, I don't think it's going to happen the next way, the next time, but it was. Hell of a run by Allen. There's no question about it, but Spags has spied him so much, and it's been so effective. But boy, at one time and and, and Allen made him pay."

Belichick said in the fourth quarter, Allen scrambled and was wide open without any coverage. He said he knows if the Chiefs and Bills meet again in the postseason, Spagnuolo won't make that same strategic error again.

Belichick believes Chiefs and Bills are best teams in AFC

While making an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Monday, the former head coach named the Chiefs and Bills as the best in the AFC. Belichick also believes the two teams will meet again in the playoffs.

"The team that wins the next game between these two teams is the one that's going to really matter."

The two teams have become the heavyweights of the AFC and a meeting in the postseason yet again isn't unimaginable at this point.

