Bill Belichick's daughter addresses Patriots HC's exit as NFL teams line up for 6x Super Bowl champ

Well, folks, it's officially official. Bill Belichick has left the building. The New England Patriots and the iconic head coach made the decision to mutually part ways at the end of a not-so-eventful season.

Several athletes and media personalities came out and issued statements in the wake of the decision on Thursday, including Belichick's daughter, Amanda.

Amanda Belichick tweeted:

"I am grateful for all of these moments and I couldn’t be more proud."

Tom Brady took his time but penned an emotional tribute to the head coach who led him to six Super Bowl wins in the prime of his career.

Brady wrote on Instagram:

"I’m incredibly grateful to have played for the best coach in the history of the NFL. He was a great leader for the organization and for all of the players who played for him.

"We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate. He worked every day to help us achieve the ultimate goal, in the ultimate team sport. And although we were successful, some of the greatest lessons I learned were in the moments where we faced the most challenging adversities."

What does Bill Belichick's daughter Amanda do?

Belichick has three kids in all: a daughter, Amanda, and two sons, Steve and Brian.

Amanda is currently the head coach of the lacrosse team at her alma mater, Holy Cross.

Belichick's sons, Steve and Brian, spent some time on his coaching staff with the Patriots. Steve was the defacto defensive coordinator and the team's outside linebackers coach for a while. His younger brother Brian first joined the Patriots as scouting assistant before making his way up the ladder and eventually being named an outside linebackers coach.

Who is replacing Bill Belichick at the Patriots?

The Patriots officially named Jerod Mayo as Belichick's successor in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 12.

Mayo has spent his whole career with the Patriots. He was drafted in the first round in 2008 and played eight years. After calling time on his playing career, Mayo joined the organization as part of the coaching staff. Mayo was their inside linebackers coach for the past five seasons. He will now have big boots to fill with his mentor's departure.

Where is Bill Belichick going to coach in 2024?

That's the million-dollar question, of course, and there will be no shortage of suitors for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

As things stand, there are seven coaching vacancies in the NFL - Panthers, Raiders, Falcons, Commanders, Titans, Seahawks and Chargers.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Titans have ruled out a move for Belichick, which leaves six teams.

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline has also thrown a surprise seventh name into the mix - the Dallas Cowboys.

Pauline reported:

"At the start of December, I wrote an article saying that the word from league insiders was Dan Quinn would take over as coach of the Cowboys if Dallas did not make a deep run into the playoffs.

"Yet many of those same people now tell me that they believe, with Bill Belichick available, that he’s the man the Dallas Cowboys turn to if Jerry Jones is not satisfied with the way his team ends the season. If that comes to fruition, it should surprise no one, like Belichick’s exit from New England."

Belichick could certainly work wonders in Dallas given the number of blue-chip prospects on defense. The quarterback position is also a much bigger upgrade than he has worked with since Brady left New England.