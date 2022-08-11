Bill Belichick’s understudies are nothing but "disasters", claims Colin Cowherd

Over the last 20 years, many have pointed at the long list of Bill Belichick understudies and listed them as failures. However, not many have offered an explanation as to why the coaching understudies have mostly struggled. One NFL analyst has offered his opinion on the situation.

Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd connected the dots as to why coaches like Matt Patricia and Joe Judge have failed when they left Belichick. He claimed the coaches entered their new positions with the wrong mindset:

"And when you start looking, one of the things we know to be true ... and it's sort of odd, is that Belichick's coaching tree has a lot of failures and not just failures, disasters. Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, Charlie Weis at Notre Dame. Disasters, all of them."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive I am still firm in the camp that Bill Belichick & the Patriots will be able to figure things aht I am still firm in the camp that Bill Belichick & the Patriots will be able to figure things aht#PMSLive https://t.co/JAxZukXOQn

He continued, calling multiple coaches arrogant:

"What's the criticism? Josh McDaniels: arrogance. When Charlie Weis came out, he said he had a schematic advantage at Notre Dame: arrogance. Bill O'Brien, who I think is a pretty good coach, took over Houston, really kind of strong arm, people got fired: arrogant.

Lastly, he underlined the hubris following the coaches:

"Matt Patricia had to be told how to dress. I remember he showed up, hat backwards, got ripped."After Week 1, he thought he could just get away with it. Joe Judge, we've got a certain system and a culture in all of them. The argument to be made is that they brought in this sort of 'we're smarter than everybody else.'"

Bryce Hayes @nxtprodigy



Whew you see it Dianna. “The way we give Bill Belichick so much credit & Andy Reid every time we talk about the potential of the season and what it looks like…we have GOT to give Mike Tomlin some credit & belief that the Steelers are going to compete.” - @diannaESPN Whew you see it Dianna. “The way we give Bill Belichick so much credit & Andy Reid every time we talk about the potential of the season and what it looks like…we have GOT to give Mike Tomlin some credit & belief that the Steelers are going to compete.” - @diannaESPN Whew you see it Dianna. https://t.co/VLbrDJWYjs

Bill Belichick's success in New England

New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens

Where did these understudies get this hubris from? Most would agree the feeling of invincibility comes from winning early and often with the head coach in New England. According to Pro Football Reference, since the head coach arrived in 2000, the team has been perennially successful.

Since 2000, the team has gone to nine Super Bowls and won six of them. He has gone 254-99 in his time with the team. Of course, one cannot mention the head coach without mentioning the quarterback. Belichick had the privilege of coaching Tom Brady, the most accomplished quarterback of all-time.

With New England, the quarterback threw for 541 touchdowns and 179 interceptions. If there was someone coaching under Bill Belichick during this time, they were enjoying success. As such, most would agree, it is impossible to not develop a sense that winning will continue to come easily. However, according to Cowherd, that kind of thinking spells doom when leaving the nest.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe