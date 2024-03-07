Bill Belichick spotted at cheering competition as Peyton Manning approaches legendary HC for Omaha Productions

At this point in the offseason, Bill Belichick would typically be preparing for the NFL draft and free agency. After the 71-year-old was fired by the New England Patriots in January, he failed to attract another NFL team. A possible media role for Belichick has been floated around, however, there hasn't been much movement on that front either.

What does Bill Belichick do during his newfound free time? This past week he was spotted attending a cheer competition in National Harbor, Maryland. TMZ Sports shared a photo of the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach at the 2024 Coastal At The Capitol Cheer and Dance event, which was being held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland.

TMZ Sports also reported that Belichick sat in the back and watched one of the cheer teams competing. He then departed the venue and declined photos from fans, however. The publication didn't indicate which cheer team Belichick attended the event to support.

Peyton Manning seeks out Bill Belichick for new Omaha Productions show

Peyton Manning is always looking for new and innovative content to produce through his company Omaha Productions. The "ManningCast," which he co-hosts with his brother Eli Manning, became an instant hit and now the two-time Super Bowl winner has an idea for another show.

According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, Manning is seeking out Bill Belichick to join Omaha Productions. He hopes to pair the former Patriots head coach with Nick Saban and create a show with a "ManningCast" format, which he would call "GOAT Cast."

Saban, who retired from his position as head coach at the University of Alabama, signed a contract with ESPN earlier in 2024. Saban's role with the network will revolve around college football and he will join the table on Saturday morning's "College GameDay" broadcast.

The extent of Peyton Manning's recruitment of Bill Belichick remains unknown at this time. However, two of the most successful football coaches of all time giving their opinions on the game would surely bring in viewing audiences.