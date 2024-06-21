Bill Belichick spotted on dinner date with girlfriend Jordon Hudson at Nantucket club

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was spotted on a dinner date with girlfriend Jordon Hudson. They were out with another couple, who joined them at a members-only club called The Boarding House on New England Island.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick's dinner date came on Wednesday. Earlier that day, the two were spotted together for the first time since their romance went public. The new NFL couple was captured enjoying sunbathing on Belichick's boat in Nantucket.

Later, as the two went for dinner, the ex-cheerleader wasn't shying away from showing her affection toward the former Patriots coach. In the pictures recently shared by the Daily Mail, Jordon Hudson appeared holding Bill Belichick's arm with a cozy grip as the two walked inside the restaurant.

As for the outfit, Jordon Hudson styled pink floral pants with a white tank top, paired with wedge sandals. Jordon Hudson's boyfriend, on the other hand, went with dark blue jeans paired with a light blue linen shirt and brown loafers.

According to the Daily Mail, Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick's dinner date went on for two hours, and the two were seen clutching at each other. After the dinner, Bill Belichick and Hudson went for a sweet dessert at an ice cream store.

A day after enjoying a great time with her boyfriend, Hudson visited The Boarding House again but without Belichick. The former cheerleader was alone and purchased an iced coffee before heading back to her car.

Dave Portnoy sees no wrong in Bill Belichick's new romance with Jordon Hudson

An age gap of 48 years between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson is a factor that has attracted quite some criticism. However, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has no issues with it. During the latest episode of Dave Portnoy's "BFF" podcast, he said:

“It’s a big gap. You guys have problems with age gaps. That’s fine. I don’t judge. They met naturally over her (philosophy) homework on a plane. … They’re in love."

While Portnoy is positive about Belichick's relationship with Hudson, it didn't go down well with fans. NFL fans weren't impressed with Belichick when the former Patriots coach was spotted with Hudson for the first time post-relationship revelation.

It wasn't just NFL fans, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton wasn't impressed with Belichick's new girlfriend. In fact, Newton recently issued a warning to the former Patriots head coach's 24-year-old girlfriend during his podcast.