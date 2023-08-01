Bill Belichick uncertain about Mac Jones being Patriots QB1 amidst Bailey Zappe’s rise

Is there currently a quarterback battle in New England Patriots between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe?

There very well could be according to head coach Bill Belichick's recent comments about the state of the quarterback position on the team.

When asked if there's a QB competition between Jones and Zappe, Belichick stated that everyone on the team is competing.

“Everybody’s out here competing," said Belichick. "All 90 guys. That’s what we’re all here for, to compete. That’s what everybody’s doing."

“I think my relationship is good with every player,” Belichick added.

Last season, Jones was benched for Zappe mid-season. After returning from an ankle injury in Week 7 vs. the Chicago Bears, Jones was benched for Zappe.

He would return as the team's starter the following week and the rest of the season for the team.

In Jones' absence, Zappe went 2-0 as the team's starter and completed 70.7 per cent of passes, and threw for 781 yards and five touchdowns in four games played. He has a 100.9 passer rating.

Jones threw for 2,997 yards while completing 65.2 per cent of passes and 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His 84.8 passer rating went down from his rookie season (92.5.)

Patriots Insider claims Bill Belichick is on the hot seat this season

Bill Belichick New York Giants v New England Patriots

While the New England Patriots haven't been as dominant as they have been in the 2000 and 2010 decades, head coach Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat.

The Patriots haven't won a playoff game since Tom Brady's departure, and owner Robert Kraft's patience seems to be thin.

Patriots Insider Tom Curran told Rich Eisen earlier this off-season that Belichick is on the hot seat for this season. Curran said:

"You talk about avoiding the hot seat. Rich: he’s on the hot seat, and he’s been there at different levels of warmth since 2019. Kraft has pointed out a number of times, ‘I’m anxious. I want results.’ And he’s not getting them."

Curran added:

"Robert Kraft already made it clear in March that he wants the Patriots to make the postseason and win a playoff game for the first time in five years."

New England will face tough competition in their division as they will battle with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and the Miami Dolphins.

If the Patriots don't make the playoffs this season, Belichick could be out of New England.