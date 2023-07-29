Ezekiel Elliott has been seeking a new team ahead of the 2023 NFL season after being released by the Dallas Cowboys. While several teams have reportedly expressed interest in signing the veteran running back, the New England Patriots have emerged as his most likely destination.

Several rumors have linked Elliott to New England during his free agency. Speculation that the Patriots could be interested was recently validated by his reported scheduled visit with the team to discuss a potential contract. The pairing makes sense, as Elliott's toughness and elite blocking are likely desirable traits to Bill Belichick.

While Ezekiel Elliott could potentially serve as a valuable addition to the Patriots in 2023, many NFL fans apparently don't see it that way. Some of them took to Twitter to call out Elliott's declining production, while also questioning Belichick for being interested in adding the veteran.

Here is what some NFL fans are saying:

Many NFL fans have been calling Ezekiel Elliott "washed up" due to his decline in production. He was once one of the best overall running backs in the league, leading all players in rushing per game three times. While he is far from that elite level at this stage in his career, he was still relatively productive during the 2022 NFL season with the Cowboys.

Elliott appeared in 15 regular-season games last year, rushing for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns. He did so in a complementary role to Tony Pollard, who emerged as their featured back. Elliott can potentially serve in a similar role behind Rhamondre Stevenson if he does in fact sign with the Patriots.

Ezekiel Elliott is a logical fit for the Patriots

While the New England Patriots don't need a starting running back with Rhamondre Stevenson already filling that role, they are lacking depth at the position. Damien Harris departed for the Buffalo Bills during the offseason, leaving Pierre Strong and Ty Montgomery as relatively weak backups.

Ezekiel Elliott would immediately serve as the Patriots' RB2 if he signs with the team. He also profiles as an excellent blocker and short-yardage specialist, two things the Patriots are currently missing. Bill Belichick has also been known to use a committee approach to his running backs, further suggesting their need for additional depth.

Harris averaged 10 touches per game last season, despite Stevenson being featured. He can be replaced by Elliott in a similar role to what he served for the Cowboys last season with Tony Pollard.