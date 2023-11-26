Bill Simmons labels Mac Jones ‘Michael Jordan of tanking’ amid QB’s continued struggles vs Giants

For some, the New England Patriots' quarterback situation is getting laughable, as Mac Jones was again benched in favor of Bailey Zappe against the New York Giants.

Jones had two interceptions and a fumble in the first half. He had 89 passing yards and completed 12 of his 21 attempts before New England coach Bill Belichick pulled the plug at halftime.

With Zappe in the game, he led a 13-play, 60-yard touchdown drive straight out of the gate as the Patriots got the ball first in the third quarter.

Jones has struggled all season. The Patriots' offense is one of the worst in the NFL, as they only average 14.1 points per game.

Jones is 2-8 as the starter, and with several good quarterback prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, Simmons has called Jones the Michael Jordan of tanking.

"Mac Jones is the Michael Jordan of tanking."

With the likes of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye potentially in the top few picks in the draft, it seems like Simmons is implying that Jones is helping New England get a good draft pick.

Is Mac Jones' time in New England up?

At this point, one would assume so, as Jones and the offense have put up 20+ points in a game just twice.

Things haven't been good at all for the Patriots this season. While it's not all on Jones, as some have said that the coaching around him has been poor, it unfortunately all falls on him.

It's a results business, and Jones hasn't been getting them. With his benching, Zappe took over against the Giants, and it could stay that way for the rest of the season.

The Patriots know what they have with Mac Jones, but Zappe only has a handful of games under his belt. The team is going nowhere with Jones, so it might as well give Zappe a shot for the rest of the season.