On Sunday, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills suffered an excruciating, season-ending 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed the game-tying 44-yard field goal attempt with less than two minutes left that would've kept the Bills' season alive.

Earlier in the game, wide receiver Stefon Diggs dropped a perfect pass from Allen that would've set up the Bills offense in the red zone.

Fans on social media were upset about the wide receiver's drop. Here are some of the comments about Diggs' gaffe:

Diggs finished the game with only three catches for 21 yards. The Bills are now 0-3 against the Chiefs in the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes and co. have ended Allen and Buffalo's season thrice in the last four seasons.

They will move on to their sixth straight AFC Championship Game to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. This will be their first conference championship game on the road in the Mahomes era. The winner will face the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions in the Super Bowl.