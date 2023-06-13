Stefon Diggs has officially made many Buffalo Bills fans extremely concerned ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

After being rumored to be frustrated with the franchise during most of the offseason, he recently took things one step further. He didn't show up to the first day of the Bills' mandatory minicamps, transforming speculative rumors into legitimate concerns about the superstar wide receiver.

It's unclear at this point why exactly Stefon Diggs skipped Day 1, but head coach Sean McDermott was recently quoted that he's "very concerned" about the situation. He's one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL and the preferred target for Josh Allen in their passing game, so the concern is understandable.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many Bills fans share the same concern that McDermott does, while many of them have become outright frustrated with Diggs for his alleged revolt against the franchise. Some of them went on Reddit to express their feelings about the developing situation during the 2023 NFL offseason.

Here are some of the top comments:

The rumors of Stefon Diggs potentially forcing his way out of Buffalo began following the Bills' loss against the Cincinnati Bengals during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs last year. The Bills' offense put together an extremely disappointing performance, which Diggs appeared to blame on Josh Allen not targeting him enough.

Video evidence emerged of Diggs blowing up on Allen on the sideline toward the end of the game, clearly showing his frustrations. While no real developments during the offseason so far have suggested that Diggs wants to play for a different team, him not showing up to mandatory minicamp on Day 1 could be the first step in things going that way.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Diggs signed a new deal last offseason, so skipping camp is more likely to do with the team than his contract.



twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Coach Sean McDermott says he's: "Very concerned."



(via 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Bills WR Stefon Diggs is NOT in mandatory minicamp.Coach Sean McDermott says he's: "Very concerned."(via @JoeBuscaglia 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Bills WR Stefon Diggs is NOT in mandatory minicamp.Coach Sean McDermott says he's: "Very concerned."(via @JoeBuscaglia) https://t.co/jnEFGesac6 The last time the #Bills saw Stefon Diggs he was yelling at Josh Allen on the sideline of a playoff loss to the #Bengals Diggs signed a new deal last offseason, so skipping camp is more likely to do with the team than his contract. The last time the #Bills saw Stefon Diggs he was yelling at Josh Allen on the sideline of a playoff loss to the #Bengals Diggs signed a new deal last offseason, so skipping camp is more likely to do with the team than his contract.twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… https://t.co/AG9Ax32hJX

Stefon Diggs' contract makes it difficult for the Bills to move on from him

Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs signed a massive contract extension with the Buffalo Bills during the 2022 NFL offseason. His four-year deal worth $96 million puts him among the top-10 highest-paid wide receivers in the entire NFL. While the contract is what Diggs was looking for last year, it's also what may prevent him from departing the Buffalo Bills this year.

Moving on from Diggs during the 2023 NFL offseason will cost the Bills more than $44 million in dead cap money spread out over the next two years. They would also only save about a million dollars against the 2023 salary cap. For comparison, they would potentially save more than $19 million against the cap if they were to move on next offseason.

This makes it financially challenging for the Bills to even consider moving on from Diggs until after the 2023 NFL season, whether he likes it or not.

Poll : 0 votes