A week on from Ken Dorsey's firing, Josh Allen came alive as the Bills beat the Jets 32-6. Last week, Highmark Stadium was a pit of frustrations as the home team lost to the Denver Broncos on a walkoff field goal. Josh Allen threw multiple interceptions and turned the ball over as the offense stalled.

It culminated in the Buffalo Bills firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and installing Joe Brady in the interim. They had fallen down to 5-5 and were on the outside looking in for the playoffs. Something needed to be shaken up and something had to give.

They responded emphatically with their win today. Josh Allen looked much better and Bills mauled their divisional rivals. They scored a point in every quarter as they looked utterly dominant. The fans noticed is as well as they stated that this was proof that Ken Dorsey's firing was the right decision.

Ken Dorsey accused of holding Josh Allen and Bills back after 32-6 win against Jets

Fans took to X, fomerly known as Twitter, to blast former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after Buffalo overcame the New York Jets. Here are some of the best responses.

How much of the problems are down to Josh Allen?

The New York Jets have a great defense but they are not a good team overall with Aaron Rodgers sitting on the sidelines. One assumes there will be tougher challenges still to come for the Buffalo Bills.

As good as Allen was, saying Ken Dorsey was the problem right after one game is not good analysis. The Bills quarterback still threw an interception today. That brought his total to 12 this season, which are league-leading numbers. From 2018, when he was drafted, he has 72 interceptions, which is also the highest, right ahead of Baker Mayfield.

Those who have point to his three touchdown passes today and 275 passing yards, Allen had more yards (320) and touchdown passes (4) against the Miami Dolphins earlier in the season. His passer rating of 108.2 today was only the third-highest that he has achieved this season, having done better against the Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Simply put, over the long term we might find out that firing Ken Dorsey was the right decision. But one good game is not a large enough sample size to reach to that conclusion. It will be up to Josh Allen now to keep up his form and show that he is not the issue that is holding his team back.