Bills head coach Sean McDermott is in the hot seat after Russell Wilson led the Broncos to a win over his team. The 24-22 loss confirmed that the Bills are 5-5 for the season, the first time they have been 0.500 or lower since Josh Allen's rookie year.

For a team that began this season with Super Bowl aspirations, it is a poor return. Bills fans were unanimous in the condemnation of their head coach, believing he cost them the game. Even though the margin of victory for the Broncos was slim, they dominated the game throughout in terms of clock time and possession and would have won the match more conveniently had they not missed a couple of single point conversions after touchdowns.

Against the New York Giants earlier this season, the Buffalo Bills were bailed out by a defensive pass interference call not given after time had expired. However, in this game, they were not so lucky as the Broncos got a chance to kick a walk-off field goal.

This came after they had missed an earlier attempt but the Buffalo coaching team had not been proactive in getting their defensive special team lined up correctly.

They had 12 men on the field, which gave Denver a chance to attempt the shot again, which they converted to win the game. It was enough to leave the home team fans seething and they unloaded on Sean McDermott on social media.

Sean McDermott cops abuse after Russell Wilson leads the Broncos to 24-22 win

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to air their views and many asked Sean McDermott to be fired. It was understandable given they are now firmly outside the playoff positions looking in.

Here are some of the most caustic responses on the platform.

Buffalo Bills now in a real struggle to make the playoffs

The worst part of the equation is that after next week, when the Buffalo Bills play against the Jets, they are coming up against some in-form teams. They play the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Dallas Cowboys in the three weeks following next week. They also have to play the Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins.

There is a very good chance that such a talented team with Josh Allen as their quarterback could struggle to make it to the postseason. If that happens, there is a real jeopardy for Sean McDermott that his job might be on the line.