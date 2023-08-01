Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is looking forward to returning to the football field in the regular season.

After suffering one of the most bizarre injuries in sports history on Jan. 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin suited up in shoulder pads for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest during the game.

It was a heartwarming moment as Hamlin took the field for the first time in full uniform and it was an amazing moment to see.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," general manager Brandon Beane praised Hamlin's return to practice:

"Everyone knew that yesterday was going to be a big day. But just strapping those pads on, that helmet on is a different feeling, the first day of pads. And you haven't done it since last when your season ended. But you're talking about a guy who the last time he had pads on, you know, stuff was being cut off.

"His life was having to be revived. So super proud of him. It's a great moment for him, for the team and just the whole country. And yesterday he put pads on. We're lining up, and he's really about to line up in nine-on-seven and be ready to square dudes up. He is one courageous dude."

He's so mentally tough and it was awesome to see him back out there with pads on"



Brandon Beane #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/c6x1510tQ3 "Damar Hamlin is one courageous dude..He's so mentally tough and it was awesome to see him back out there with pads on"Brandon Beane #PMSLive

On the second day of returning to the field, Hamlin had a big moment in practice. He intercepted a pass from backup quarterback Matt Barkley and nearly turned it into a pick six.

What will Damar Hamlin's role be with the Buffalo Bills this season?

Damar Hamlin during Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills

Damar Hamlin was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. He didn't see the field much during his rookie season, totaling two tackles and two pass deflections.

After starting safety Micah Hyde suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2, Hamlin took over, starting 13 games last season. He recorded 91 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections and forced one fumble.

With Hyde returning back to the lineup alongside Jordan Poyer, Hamlin will likely serve as a backup.

While Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reported that Hamlin isn't guaranteed to make the roster, it would be hard imagine the Bills entering 2023 without him.

