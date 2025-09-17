Bills HC Sean McDermott delivers concerning news for Josh Allen and Co. ahead of TNF vs. Dolphins

Buffalo will be without two of its defensive cornerstones when it faces Miami on Thursday. It's a setback that shifts more weight onto Josh Allen and the offense.

Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed during his weekly radio spot on Wednesday that the team's injury situation has worsened less than two days before kickoff.

McDermott told listeners that defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano will both miss the primetime divisional matchup at Highmark Stadium.

"DT Ed Oliver (ankle) and LB Matt Milano (pectoral) will be out for Thursday night's game vs. the Dolphins," McDermott said on WGR550, via Adam Schefter's tweet.

Oliver remains sidelined by an ankle injury, ruling him out for the second consecutive week after sitting against the New York Jets. Meanwhile, Milano injured his chest during the same game and was absent from practices earlier this week.

Josh Allen and Co. are still searching for defensive answers

NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Sean McDermott acknowledged on Wednesday that Matt Milano’s recovery timetable is unclear, leaving open the possibility of a longer absence. Buffalo also has concerns at several other spots, with Shaq Thompson, Taron Johnson and Cam Lewis nursing ailments that have limited their practice work.

The attrition forces the Bills to lean harder on Josh Allen. The quarterback has yet to lose in seven appearances on the short-week stage and has produced consistently strong numbers in those games.

One potential reinforcement on defense is linebacker Dorian Williams, who saw significant action last season and is familiar with Miami’s scheme. His ability to step in could prove critical with Milano unavailable.

Buffalo enters the Week 3 matchup riding a six-game winning streak over Miami, a run fueled largely by Allen’s dominance in the series. The quarterback has piled up more than 4,000 passing yards and 45 touchdowns in 15 career meetings with the Dolphins.

The challenge this time will be containing Miami’s speed. Running back De’Von Achane leads the league in yards after catch, while wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle remain among the NFL’s fastest threats.

Allen downplayed the compressed week of preparation, saying he relies on core principles honed in training camp rather than overcomplicating game plans.

Miami is desperate for its first win after an 0-2 start, surrendering more than 30 points per game during that stretch. Meanwhile, Buffalo has forced turnovers in each of its first two games and will need more of the same to slow down the Dolphins.

