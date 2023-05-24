Nearly five months since the fateful day of his cardiac arrest, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has defied all odds to join practice alongside his teammates at their OTAs.

While Hamlin continues his miraculous journey back to the NFL, Bills head coach Sean McDermott opened up about a new initiative undertaken by the franchise.

McDermott while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show highlighted the team's commitment to player and staff safety through comprehensive CPR training:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Before we came up to do this interview, most of the players and all the staff went through CPR training... You learn a lot right through that experience and how we can better prepare ourselves to care for our players, care for our staff."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



It was great to see the turnout we had and we're hoping it will be league wide soon enough" ~ Sean McDermott "Our entire staff and most of the players went thru a formal CPR training this offseason..It was great to see the turnout we had and we're hoping it will be league wide soon enough" ~ Sean McDermott #PMSLive "Our entire staff and most of the players went thru a formal CPR training this offseason..It was great to see the turnout we had and we're hoping it will be league wide soon enough" ~ Sean McDermott #PMSLive https://t.co/1ZkqkFnqsb

McDermott went on emphasize how this initiative will not only benefit the organization but also hopefully inspire others across the NFL to prioritize emergency preparedness:

"It's just great to see the turnout that we had just a few minutes ago for that. People got some good footage of it. I think it'll be out there soon enough. And then maybe that, again, motivates others to do the same."

Last season, on Jan. 2, Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, sending shockwaves through the entire NFL. Thankfully enough, the medics were soon to respond saving Hamlin's life.

The incident, though, served as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of sports and the need for teams to be prepared for any emergency situation.

Bills exercise caution as Damar Hamlin returns to practice

After being cleared to play football again, Damar Hamlin strolled onto the field for the Bills at their OTAs on Tuesday. The safety was spotted sporting a No. 3 practice jersey, as he participated in individual drills and stretching routines.

But as per reports, the Bills coaching staff remains hesitant to let Hamlin participate in team drills right away. In fact, just last week, McDermott mentioned that the team remains optimistic about the safety's return but will continue to monitor his situation before putting him back in for contact training.

Poll : 0 votes