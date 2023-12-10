The Buffalo Bills are enduring a rather tough season and face the Kansas City Chiefs in what looms as a brutal matchup. But head coach Sean McDermott has been in the headlines this week for his controversial speech.

Now, we won't go into the specifics of what McDermott said as, for some, it could be traumatic. But the Bills head coach made a reference to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and let's just say that it was ill-advised.

With so much fallout from McDermott's speech that he apologized for shortly after, SNL (Saturday Night Live) has taken a light-hearted dig at the Buffalo head coach over his speech.

SNL mocks Sean McDermott over controversial speech

With McDermott copping criticism from every corner due to his speech, which referenced the 9/11 attacks, it wasn't going to take long before he was joked about. The iconic comedy Show Saturday Night Live didn't waste any time to mock the Bills' head coach.

Watch below.

So, it was a light-hearted joke about what is still a very sensitive and serious subject for millions of people. We imagine that Sean McDermott won't be hearing the end of it anytime soon.

Sean McDermott and Bills face uphill battle to make playoffs

Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles

The Bills are currently on the outside looking at the playoffs and face a big task to punch their ticket to the postseason. Sitting at 6-6, the Bills are currently 11th in the playoff standings per NFL.com.

With games against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins in their remaining games, things are tough in Buffalo.

That is without mentioning the media storm that is surrounding Sean McDermott and his now infamous speech.

However, the Bills have to come together and get down to business against the Chiefs as this game could potentially make or break their season. Win and the playoffs are still within reach, but lose and drop to 6-7, the postseason will look nearly impossible to reach.

So, there is plenty to worry about in Buffalo right now as one of the preseason Super Bowl favorites is in danger of missing the playoffs after their Week 14 game.

Yikes!