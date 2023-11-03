Bills' Jordan Poyer owes life-changing Ayahuasca experience to Aaron Rodgers: "He knew something I didn't"

Aaron Rodgers has turned Buffalo Bills' safety Jordan Poyer into Ayahuasca.

The New York Jets star has endorsed Ayahuasca for a long time, speaking openly about the drug and how it has affected him. Poyer, while on RG3 and The Ones, praised Rodgers and how Ayahuasca seemed to help him deal with the media more efficiently.

As per Poyer, Rodgers really did inspire him, making him try the drug himself.

"Aaron Rodgers opened me up to plant medicine with ayahuasca. ... I was very curious when he announced it and when he started talking about it on the Pat McAfee Show, and so I started researching it."

Of course, the Bills safety also admitted that people view Rodgers as crazy.

What really seems to have gotten to Poyer, however, is Rodgers' recent media appearance. Poyer admired Rodgers of handling everything well despite the bad year Green Pay Packers had.

"I paid attention to him and how he handled the media and how he handled the season throughout that season, and his demeanor and his way of speaking to them. They had a tough season that year, and his way of handling the media and handling the questions, I could see it in his eyes that he knew something that I didn't."

Furthermore, Poyer revealed how a retreat in Costa Rica helped him open up his mind to deal with trauma and the 2022 NFL season.

Ayahuasca has helped Aaron Rodgers reconnect with his game

During his appearance on Pat McAfee last year, Rodgers went into the depths of his connection with Ayahuasca. He thinks it has helped in improvement of his on-field performance.

"I've been enjoying football since I did ayahuasca. So the last few years have been great," Rodgers said.

Apparently, ayahuasca also awarded Rodgers with his much-needed new mindset.

"It starts with self-love and when you increase that, then you're able to pass that on more easily," Rodgers added. "And listen, the locker room is where the chemistry takes place. There's a lot of great things that happen on the practice field, and obviously in the game, and outside the facility is fun, and dinners and different things. But the locker room, that's the core of that connection."

Referring to the interview, Poyer spoke about a similar change in him.

The 32-year-old is looking forward to going back, hopefully influencing a few more people along the way.

Following a troubled 2022 season, Poyer has recorded 42 tackles and a sack in 2023. Aaron Rodgers, on his end, is out for the season with an Achilles tear.