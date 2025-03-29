Bills owner’s daughter Jessica Pegula trolls Dolphins while celebrating Miami Open victory

Jessica Pegula, daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, just took a playful shot at the Miami Dolphins. Shortly after her victory in the Miami Open today, Pegula said she loves picking up wins in the Miami Dolphins football stadium.

Speaking during her post-match interview, Pegula said she loves playing in Miami and loves the support she always receives from the fans.

"Thank you guys so much for coming out. I love playing here," she said. "I love playing home. I love getting wins in the Dolphins stadium, just saying, but yeah, I always play really well here, I really do.

"And you guys always come out and support me so much. This is my third semi-final in a row, I think so, I'm hoping third time's the charm. I want to make it to that final so bad, so I'll give it another shot."

Pegula defeated Emma Raducanu in her quarterfinals matchup of the Open. She went on to defeat the Philippines' Alexandra Eala in her semifinals matchup and punch her ticket to the finals. Pegula is scheduled to face off against Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 Miami Open finals tomorrow at 3:00 pm ET.

Buffalo Bills hope to continue winning ways during 2025 NFL season

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

The Buffalo Bills earned themselves a regular-season record of 13-4 in 2024 and made their way to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately for Buffalo, they came up just short against the Chiefs in the conference final with a score of 32-29.

The Bills are hoping to string together some offseason moves that will bolster their roster well enough to hopefully take the next step and reach the Super Bowl.

Buffalo took a tremendous step in securing future success by extending franchise quarterback Josh Allen to a massive six-year contract extension worth $330 million with $250 million of it being fully guaranteed. At the time of the signing, it was the largest guaranteed money ever awarded to an NFL player.

Now that the Bills have secured the cornerstone of their franchise, they can focus on surrounding him with the right pieces to ensure continued success.

The next step in that process will be the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. All the action will go down from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, beginning Thursday, April 24.

