"Guys aren't sleeping very well being away from their families" - Bills player opens up on recent training ground scuffle between Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips

The Buffalo Bills training camp got a little heated when star quarterback Josh Allen and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips got into a scuffle that promptly ended practice.

Allen ran a quarterback draw while at the goal line. Phillips hit him on the right shoulder (throwing shoulder) which led to the scuffle, per Thad Brown.

The fight caused the Bills' practice to end after that play. Mitch Morse, a center for the Bills, gave a little insight into the training camp and what possibly led to the fight between Allen and Phillips.

Morse said via Mike Giardi:

"We've already been here a whole week. Guys aren't sleeping very well being away from their families...the anticipation behind pads can build up...stuff like that is going to happen."

Bust-ups and fights like this are the norm at NFL training camps. Players are fighting for a roster spot. Tensions and frustrations can get the better of players, and this is what leads to these fights.

It is all part of training camp. While Allen and Phillips have likely made up, that tension is what is good for teams. Pressure on roster spots and for players to perform is what makes good teams great.

Can Allen lead the Bills to Super Bowl glory in 2022?

Buffalo Bills Training Camp

The Bills were one of the favorites last season and were part of one of the best games in NFL history in the postseason overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Now in 2022, the Bills are perhaps THE favorites to hoist the Lombardi trophy in February. The roster is led by star receivers Stefon Diggs, Jamison Crowder, Dawson Knox, Tavor Austin, Isaiah McKenzie and O.J. Howard. Running backs Devin Singletary and Duke Johnson and second-round draft pick James Cook are also serious weapons.

Two-time Super Bowl winner Von Miller has also been added to an already superb defense. Miller joins Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White, and Shaq Lawson. Buffalo is a serious football team.

They are the favorites to win their division as we expect, so it will all come down to how they play in the postseason. One could make the argument that, last season against Kansas City, they could not have done anymore.

They took the lead with a mere 13 seconds left in the last quarter before Patrick Mahomes did what Mahomes does -- the incredible.

In 2022, the Buffalo Bills have everything they need to succeed and could finally break their Super Bowl drought.

