Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' incredible resurgence this season ended against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the two teams' divisional battle on Sunday.

The Bills and Chiefs combined to deliver another playoff classic, and the latter prevailed yet again, winning 27-24. Kicker Tyler Bass could've tied the scores late in the fourth quarter, but he pushed his 44-yard field goal attempt wide right, and the Chiefs closed the game with one first down.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bills quarterback Josh Allen delivered a gritty performance. He completed 26 of 39 pass attempts for 186 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns. However, it still wasn't enough for the Bills to win the game.

During the post-game press conference, a visibly dejected Allen couldn't find the words to express his frustration about the loss. After a momentary pause, the Bills quarterback said:

"Losing sucks. Losing to [the Chiefs], losing to anybody at home. Sucks."

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will head to M&T Bank Stadium next week to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. The winner will meet the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions in the Super Bowl.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills fail to end Super Bowl drought

Josh Allen in action during Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

The loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs marked the second straight season where the Buffalo Bills' campaign ended with a playoff loss at home. They lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round last season. The loss on Sunday was the Bills' third against the Chiefs in the playoffs in the last four seasons.

The Bills' Super Bowl appearance drought has extended to at least 31 years. Their three-decade-long wait for a Super Bowl appearance is the seventh-longest active drought in the NFL.