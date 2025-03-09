Bills QB Josh Allen makes major "blackout" revelation about playing in NFL

Josh Allen made an interesting revelation about playing in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills quarterback just finished his seventh campaign, leading the team to a 13-4 record and a spot in the playoffs. However, his dream of winning his first Super Bowl came to an end after an AFC championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen is enjoying some time off from football and playing golf with his friends. In a video shared by MLFootball on Sunday, the QB revealed that he "blacks out" at times when scoring a touchdown.

"I kid you not. When you score though, it's like, you black out," Allen said on Sunday. "You don't know what's going on."

Allen had promised Nick Stubbe that he would do a Euro step celebration after a TD. He also acknowledged that he has failed to keep this promise due to "blacking out" from the rush of scoring.

At the end of the video, Allen promised Stubbe that he would do the Euro step in his first TD of 2025. However, Stubbe might not have to wait long, as the reigning MVP scored two rushing TDs against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 last season.

The Buffalo Bills' 2025 schedule has not been finalized and it will be interesting to see who they will face in Week 1 in September.

Josh Allen plans 'intimate' wedding with fiancee Hailee Steinfield

Josh Allen has been dating Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld for over a year. In November, he proposed to Steinfield with a romantic setup and they got engaged.

According to reports, the couple is making quick plans for their wedding. An insider told US Weekly on Thursday that Allen and Steinfeld had already started discussing the details of their ceremony.

"They don't want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway," the insider said. "Hailee is very excited about the planning process and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together."

It might not be surprising for them to get married during the offseason. Reports also suggest that they are planning a lavish celebration with close friends and family.

