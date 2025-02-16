Bills QB Josh Allens's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld's engagement ring comes with a $150,000 tag: Report

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld took a bigger step in their relationship and got engaged in November. The couple was first linked in May 2023 after being spotted on a date night in New York. After almost two years, the reigning NFL MVP asked the big question.

Jordana Comiter of PEOPLE shared details about Steinfeld's engagement ring, revealing that it's a diamond. Per Olivia Landau, a Gemological Institute of America (GIA) certified gemologist, the diamond seems to be about 3.5 to 4 carats.

Landau adds that Josh Allen went for a "timeless" option instead of following trends. The gemologist adds that the ring is expensive, with an estimated cost between $70,000 to $150,000, depending on whether it is a natural or lab diamond.

Allen and Steinfeld seemingly had similar plans when the quarterback proposed to Disney's "Hawkeye" star. Allen revealed on Feb. 5 he feared Steinfeld would discover his plans after the actress jokingly asked if they could get married hours before the NFL MVP popped the question.

“The funniest part? We were getting ready for brunch, and you literally jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we just get married already?’” Allen said. “I told you to give me a little more time — not knowing you were moments away from the surprise of your life.”

Steinfeld said "yes" and Josh Allen had reasons to celebrate months before securing the biggest individual honor in the NFL.

Hailee Steinfeld detailed low-key Valentine's Day plans with Josh Allen

Ahead of 2025 Valentine's Day, Hailee Steinfeld instructed a fan to not lose sleep over big plans for the special date. The actress explained her plans for Friday's celebration through her newsletter.

"Comparison is the thief of joy, especially on Valentine's Day," Steinfeld wrote. "Turn off your phone and do what sounds fun to you. For me, Valentine’s Day will most likely be a low-key evening. We'll pull out a recipe we haven't tried, cook it together, and turn in early."

Josh Allen is still trying to get that first Super Bowl ring, but he's set to get one as important when he gets married with Hailee Steinfeld. The 2024 season didn't end well for the quarterback after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Bills again in the AFC championship game.

Next season can be the one for Allen, as there's a new team on top of the league showing that the Chiefs can be defeated.

