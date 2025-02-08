Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld shares ‘low-key’ Valentine’s Day plans with Bills QB

Josh Allen’s fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, revealed her plans for this year’s Valentine’s Day. The 2024 NFL season will officially be in the books on Friday, with Allen taking home his first MVP award following an impressive season with the Buffalo Bills. However, this might be the last of his rewards for his remarkable play and dedication.

In the Friday, Feb. 7, issue of her "Beau Society" newsletter, Steinfeld discussed expectations for Valentine's Day next Friday. She said she and her fiancé wouldn’t pay much attention to the holiday, preferring to enjoy each other’s company instead.

"Comparison is the thief of joy, especially on Valentine's Day," Steinfeld wrote. "Turn off your phone and do what sounds fun to you. For me, Valentine’s Day will most likely be a low-key evening. We'll pull out a recipe we haven't tried, cook it together, and turn in early."

"As much as I want to go on Pinterest and turn my house into a Valentine’s Day party (every single year), it always ends up being something way more casual, like a red balloon tied on a barstool in the kitchen next to a plate of pink-frosted cookies."

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have become one of the NFL’s favorite couples since they were first linked in May 2023. Since then, they have been seen together multiple times before making their relationship Instagram official.

Allen and Steinfeld got engaged in November 2024.

Josh Allen shares details of his proposal to Hailee Steinfeld

In the same newsletter Steinfeld uses to advise subscribers, Josh Allen shared details of his plan to pop the question. He recalled a funny moment when Steinfeld jokingly asked if they could just get married already and get it over with.

“The funniest part? We were getting ready for brunch, and you literally jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we just get married already?’” Allen said. “I told you to give me a little more time — not knowing you were moments away from the surprise of your life.”

After another disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL postseason, Josh Allen remains confident that things can change for his team while also living a happy life with Steinfeld.

