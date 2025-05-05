Bills sign Elijah Moore 7 days after GM Brandon Beane's outburst over questions around WR depth

The Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver Elijah Moore on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million on Monday, according to multiple reports. This signing comes just seven days after Bills general manager Brandon Beane firmly rejected criticism about the team's receiver depth during a radio interview.

Beane has served as the team's GM since 2017. He made headlines with his passionate defense of Buffalo's receiving corps during a scheduled post-draft interview on WGR Sports Radio 550. His comments came after the Bills waited until the final round of the 2025 NFL draft to select a wide receiver.

During the radio appearance on April 28, Beane responded strongly to the hosts who questioned Buffalo's receiver situation.

"We just scored 30 points in a row for eight straight games," Beane said. "A year ago? I get you guys asking why we didn't have receivers. But I don't understand it now. You just saw us lead the league in points when you add all the postseason. No one scored more points than the Buffalo Bills, including the Super Bowl champions. You just saw us do it without Stefon Diggs. How is this group not better than last year's group? I don't.

" … Our job is to score points and win games. Where do we need to get better? Defense, we did that. So I get it, you've got to have a show, and you've got to have something to b**** about, but b****ing about wide receiver is one of the dumbest arguments I've heard."

The signing fills the vacancy for a fifth wide receiver on the 2025 roster. Moore joins a receiving group that includes Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Curtis Samuel.

"Josh Allen made decision very, very easy": Elijah Moore excited about Buffalo fit

Elijah Moore was straightforward about why Buffalo appealed to him. The quarterback situation played a major role in his decision to join the team.

"As far as what I bring, it's kinda not like similar to the other guys in the room," Moore said on Monday, via WKBW's Matthew Bove.

He was also asked how potentially playing alongside Josh Allen helped him decide to join the Bills.

"(Allen made the decision) very, very easy," Moore said.

Moore has spent four seasons in the NFL since being selected by the New York Jets at No. 34 in 2021. He played two seasons with the Jets before moving to the Cleveland Browns for the past two years. Last season, Moore caught 61 passes for 538 yards and one touchdown. His career totals stand at 200 receptions, 2,162 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Moore's versatility allows him to play both slot receiver and on the boundary as a Z receiver, based on his history with previous teams.

