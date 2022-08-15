"It is what it is" - Bills star Josh Allen sends a clear message on why he's avoiding fans ahead of 2022 NFL season

Buffalo Bills fans are notorious across the NFL. They're known for their wild pre-game antics, destruction of tables and even for throwing adult toys onto the pitch. They are perhaps the most well-known fan base in the league, despite not being part of the biggest markets like the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys and others.

This offseason, they've become known for being particularly aggressive in trying to get autographs. They've even thrown things at star players Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

Allen has notably snubbed a lot of fans and says he has a formula for signing autographs that he doesn't waver from:

“I try to sign just for the kids. There’s some, you hate to see it and you know it, and you can tell it’s not their item. It is what it is. . . . I pick out the kids. I do apologize to the adults. Kids are kinda what makes this go. I remember being that kid.”

Allen made the decision to sign for children largely because he remembers what it was like being that kid and wanting an autograph:

“That just left an impression in me, I was like, ‘I don’t want to root for this guy anymore.' It bothered me so much that I told myself if I was in a position like I am today, I will do everything in my power to make sure I just acknowledge every kid that looked up to me that was a fan."

He concluded by saying:

"Because I’ve been there before and I know how bad it hurt me when that athlete that I looked up to didn’t seem like he cared too much about us."

Autograph hawkers were terrorizing Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen at Bills Camp

Allen has signed tons of autographs for kids but largely hesitates with adults. However, due to the incredible number of items being thrust out for signatures, it would take a very long time for the quarterback to sign them all.

Will the Buffalo Bills finally break through in 2022?

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills have been a team on the rise for a few years. They had a strong chance of making some noise last season before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the most epic duels in playoff history.

The Bills haven't yet been able to break through, but Vegas favors them this year. They're the odds-on favorites for the Super Bowl, just ahead of Kansas City and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There is a real possibility it could happen. The Cincinnati Bengals will be hard pressed to repeat their previous campaign. The Cleveland Browns supposedly got better, though Deshaun Watson didn't look good in the preseason and probably won't be available.

The Kansas City Chiefs arguably got worse by trading Tyreek Hill. Even if the Bills remain stagnant, they are still probably the top AFC team right now.

We shall see how they get on when the regular season kicks off next month.

