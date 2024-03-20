Bills TE Dalton Kincaid on how 'having a close friendship' with Josh Allen helped their on-field chemistry

Tight end Dalton Kincaid had an impressive rookie season with the Buffalo Bills. He is now looking forward to his second NFL season and spoke with Kay Adams on the "Up and Adams" show about quarterback Josh Allen's impact on how he plays.

Adams told Kincaid that he became one of Josh Allen's most reliable targets in his rookie season and what he did to possibly earn the quarterback's confidence. Dalton Kincaid talked about his friendship with Allen off the field and how that has transpired into clutch plays on it.

"Just spending time with him, getting to know him, and just creating that friendship," Kincaid said Wednesday. "I think that's just the biggest thing, just you know, having a close friendship with all of your teammates, and the more that continues to grow, the stronger your on-field chemistry will be."

Kincaid also said that getting to know Allen's style of play on the field is key to his own success. The tight end said that he quickly realized the Buffalo Bills quarterback isn't afraid to just throw the ball up in the air in hopes one of his teammates will make a play, especially when a play breaks down.

"It doesn't matter where the hell you are... he'll throw the ball," Kincaid said.

The Buffalo Bills will look to build on their late-season success in 2023 and contend for another AFC East title in 2024.

Dalton Kincaid showcased his abilities as a receiver in 2023

The Buffalo Bills moved up in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft to draft Kincaid at No. 25. As a tight end who does more receiving than blocking, The Utah Utes standout quickly became Josh Allen's No. 2 target behind Stefon Diggs.

Dalton Kincaid had 73 catches on 91 targets, 673 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Among all tight ends in the National Football League, he finished eighth in catches and 10th in yards.