Josh Allen makes stance clear on Stefon Diggs’ future in Buffalo: “Owe a lot of success to him”

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills lost in the Divisional Round to the Kansas City Chiefs. The team entered that game on the back of a six-game winning streak, but unfortunately, they weren't able to overcome the defending Super Bowl champions.

After their season ended speculations about the Stefon Diggs' exit once again began to emerge. Throughout the season, there were rumors of an ongoing feud between Diggs and Allen, which were supported by some of the things Trevon Diggs posted on social media.

Despite the Bills wide receiver's numerous efforts to disparage the rumors of his exit, many assumed that he could part ways with the franchise soon. Allen recently made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and was asked about his alleged beef with the star wide receiver. He said:

"We've talked about it and literally anything that that we do on the sideline, whether it's good or bad, if it's communicating the right way, whatever it is, it gets put under the microscope and judged every certain way and every angle. But, again, we're just trying to be the best teammates that we can be for each other."

"I owe a lot of my success in my career to him. And I think he would he would feel the same way about me. But I love that guy like a brother and always will, and you know, we're going to do some big things next year."

Josh Allen's latest comments suggest that Diggs will stay in Buffalo for the foreseeable future. This is good news for the Bills fans as their two best players are on the same page despite the outside noise surrounding them for over a year.

Stefon Diggs signed a four-year $96 million contract extension with the Bills in 2022, and is tied with the franchise at least till 2028.

Bills need to get Josh Allen another receiver via draft

The Buffalo Bills will enter the 2024 offseason while being $56.6 million over the cap. They might be forced to part ways with some of their star players to get under the cap, and with Gabe Davis becoming a free agent, they need another receiver.

While Khalil Shakir impressed everyone last season, the Bills need another good receiver to ease the pressure on Diggs and Allen. The AFC East franchise has a first-round pick for the upcoming draft and will pick at #28.

Players like Keon Coleman, Adonai Mitchell, or Brian Thomas Jr. should be pursued by the Bills if they want to make a Super Bowl run next season. Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league without a doubt, but having another receiver to pair with Diggs, Dalton Kincaid and others will be a massive boost.

