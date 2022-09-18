EXCLUSIVE: Bills' Tyler Dodson provides update on Tre'Davious White's injury

Buffalo Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a torn ACL last Thanksgiving against the New Orleans Saints. As a result, he missed the remainder of the season. Before the start of the 2022 campaign, the Bills placed White on the PUP list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson spoke about White as a competitor and his unfortunate injury. When asked when White would be coming back, Dodson said the following:

"I don't know. I was just wondering as I'm actually looking at him right now, working outside."

Buffalo will play the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night. That will be the second of at least four games that White will miss. Given his status, working out and being present on the field, it's very possible White could return after those four games.

Tyrel Dodson discusses being teammates with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs at the Buffalo Bills

Tyrel Dodson plays on one of the best defenses in the NFL. He sees quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs in training, who are among the biggest names in the league. Here's what he said:

"Josh and Diggs, they come to work every day. They are themselves, they show their personality. You see the things about Josh and all the jokes and being goofy, being this big kid. And that's what it's all about the end of the day."

He continued:

"Because this is just a game. We've been playing since we were kids. I mean, come on now Stefon Diggs is a dog. He's definitely the most competitive, him and Tre’Davious White are the most competitive people I've ever played with, and it's good to be around them."

All three players, Allen, Diggs, and White have been named to All-Pro selections. Buffalo's defense was without White in their Week 1 match against current Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams and still managed a 31-10 victory. This speaks volumes to their ability. Buffalo will get White back in the next few weeks and will improve their defense even more.

