Birmingham City owner Tom Brady fires cold 2-word message at Aston Villa FC ahead of NFL legend's new Prime series release

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a seven time Super Bowl Champion, a three time NFL MVP, and a 15 time Pro Bowler. However, after retiring from the league, Brady has remained in the public eye as an NFL commentator and with his investment into various sporting organizations and franchises.Brady currently has some form of ownership in various North American sporting franchises, including the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.However, with the upcoming release of a sports documentary on Amazon, Brady's investment and minority ownership stake of Birmingham City F.C. has been in the spotlight as of late.A clip of the documentary was released by the club on July 18 and shows Brady asking which other teams in the English football pyramid play in the city of Birmingham. When someone out of the shot responds with English Premier League giant Aston Villa, Brady provided an iconic two word statement about the rival club.&quot;F*** them.&quot; Brady said about Aston Villa.The documentary is titled 'Built in Birmingham: Brady &amp; the Blues' and is expected to be similar in format to the popular show 'Welcome to Wrexham' that features Wrexham AFC and owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.When will 'Built in Birmingham: Brady &amp; the Blues' be released?The documentary is expected to follow the Birmingham Blues on their quest of returning to the top flight of English football. This upcoming year, Birmingham is playing in the EFL Championship, or the second division of English football. Last season, Birmingham were able to secure promotion from EFL League One (third division) after winning the league with 111 points on the campaign, 19 points above second place Wrexham (who also secured promotion).Meanwhile, Birmingham's main city rival, Aston Villa F.C., finished in sixth place in the English Premier League (the top division of English football) and were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League to eventual tournament winners Paris Saint-Germain last year. Due to this, Aston Villa will be playing in both the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League this season.'Built in Birmingham: Brady &amp; the Blues' will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 1, 2025.