  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Playoffs
  • Birmingham City owner Tom Brady fires cold 2-word message at Aston Villa FC ahead of NFL legend's new Prime series release

Birmingham City owner Tom Brady fires cold 2-word message at Aston Villa FC ahead of NFL legend's new Prime series release

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 18, 2025 15:35 GMT
Birmingham City FC v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet League One - Source: Getty
Birmingham City FC v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet League One - Source: Getty

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a seven time Super Bowl Champion, a three time NFL MVP, and a 15 time Pro Bowler. However, after retiring from the league, Brady has remained in the public eye as an NFL commentator and with his investment into various sporting organizations and franchises.

Ad

Brady currently has some form of ownership in various North American sporting franchises, including the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

However, with the upcoming release of a sports documentary on Amazon, Brady's investment and minority ownership stake of Birmingham City F.C. has been in the spotlight as of late.

A clip of the documentary was released by the club on July 18 and shows Brady asking which other teams in the English football pyramid play in the city of Birmingham. When someone out of the shot responds with English Premier League giant Aston Villa, Brady provided an iconic two word statement about the rival club.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"F*** them." Brady said about Aston Villa.
Ad

The documentary is titled 'Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues' and is expected to be similar in format to the popular show 'Welcome to Wrexham' that features Wrexham AFC and owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

When will 'Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues' be released?

The documentary is expected to follow the Birmingham Blues on their quest of returning to the top flight of English football. This upcoming year, Birmingham is playing in the EFL Championship, or the second division of English football. Last season, Birmingham were able to secure promotion from EFL League One (third division) after winning the league with 111 points on the campaign, 19 points above second place Wrexham (who also secured promotion).

Ad

Meanwhile, Birmingham's main city rival, Aston Villa F.C., finished in sixth place in the English Premier League (the top division of English football) and were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League to eventual tournament winners Paris Saint-Germain last year. Due to this, Aston Villa will be playing in both the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League this season.

'Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues' will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 1, 2025.

About the author
Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications