Blake Corum and girlfriend Makiah Shipp celebrate memorable third anniversary: "On to year 4"

Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Blake Corum and his girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, are celebrating a special milestone. The couple celebrated their third anniversary of dating on Thursday, with each of them sharing touching tributes to the other.

On Shipp's Instagram story, she shared a collage of photos taken throughout their relationship. She called Corum her 'other half' and said they were on to the fourth year of their relationship.

"Happy Anniversary to my other half. Year three down, on to year 4."

Makiah Shipp's IG post for her and Corum's Anniversary (Photo Credit: Makiah Shipp Instagram)

The Rams running back shared his tribute to Shipp on his Instagram story with a photo of the couple at last week's NFLPA's Rookie Premiere. The former Michigan Wolverines standout called his girlfriend his 'backbone' and that he was blessed to share his life with her.

"Happy Anniversary to my backbone. So blessed to have you in my life! 3 down forever to go."

Blake Corum's Instagram post to celebrate his anniversary with girlfriend Makiah Shipp. (IG: Blake Corum)

He also shared another photo of the couple walking through a field holding hands and adding a caption of how grateful he was for her.

"I thank God for you."

Blake Corum's Instagram post.

Corum and Shipp met while both were students at the University of Michigan in 2021.

Blake Corum applauded girlfriend Makiah Shipp after graduation

Makiah Shipp has shared her pride in her boyfriend Blake Corum's football accomplishments. The running back helped lead the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship and then months later was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, Corum is sharing his excitement for Makiah Shipp's educational accomplishments. She graduated from Arizona State University with a Master's in elementary education and teaching. Shipp obtained her Bachelor's Degree in public policy analysis from the University of Michigan.

"Been Ms. Makiah for a while, but now it’s official. Two degrees, at 21 years old, looks good on me! I wish I could say it’s luck, but it’s the hustle. I mastered it!"

Corum then re-shared the Instagram post and expressed how excited he was in a now-expired Instagram story:

"Proud of you baby girl. Keep being great!!" Corum wrote.

Not only has Shipp earned two college degrees at such a young age, but she is also a published author. Her children's book: "Makiah's Show and Tell" was released in 2023, and she has traveled around the United States doing readings with a group of elementary school children.