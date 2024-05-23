  • NFL
  • Who is Blake Corum's girlfriend, Makiah Shipp? All about the Rams rookie's relationship

Who is Blake Corum's girlfriend, Makiah Shipp? All about the Rams rookie's relationship

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 23, 2024 19:20 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Who is Blake Corum's girlfriend, Makiah Shipp? All about the Rams rookie's relationship

Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp have been an item for a minute, and the couple are set to take on the NFL together. With the 83rd pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected the Michigan running back. He is now a part of Sean McVay's dynamic offense.

This article will examine Shipp's achievements and her relationship with Corum.

Makiah Shipp is a best-selling author

According to Pro Football Network, Makiah Shipp is the best-selling author of the novel Makiah’s Show and Tell. According to Shipp's website, the novel is about "an elementary school-aged Black girl who passionately teaches others about the significance of Black natural hair in Black culture."

The book earned rave reviews upon its release and made her a best-seller at the age of 20. She has also donated copies to young children around the United States of America.

Makiah Shipp has bagged two degrees

Not one to rest on her laurels, Shipp has successfully earned two degrees at 21. The bestseller shared the news to her Instagram followers on May 13, 2024.

According to the picture, she now aims to earn a Juris Doctor degree. If her track record is any indication, she'll also achieve that degree in record time.

In addition to being a best-selling author and stellar academic, Shipp is a civic engagement activist and public speaker. At 18, she was appointed to the Ann Arbor Independent Community Police Oversight Commission.

Makiah Shipp has been with Blake Corum since 2022

According to Pro Football Network, Shipp and Corum have been together since early 2022. The couple attended Michigan together and have been an item since then.

Corum was Michigan's star running back, helping the program to its first national title in 26 years. Shipp was a well-respected activist.

The couple's next goal will be to conquer the NFL, with Corum being selected by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have one of the most respected offensive-minded head coaches at the helm of their franchise, Sean McVay. So it should be an exciting rookie season for the Michigan product.

