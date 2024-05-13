Rams rookie Blake Corum showcases pride as girlfriend Makiah Shipp wraps up second degree at 21 years old

Running back Blake Corum saw his NFL dream realized in late April when the Los Angeles Rams selected him in the third round of the 2024 draft. His girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is also achieving her own dreams, as she recently checked off another box on her list of goals.

On Sunday, Shipp shared a post on Instagram after she graduated with her master's degree. Her second college degree, at just 21. And according to her checklist, "Makiah's Goals," her next wish is to earn a doctorate.

"Been Ms. Makiah for a while, but now it’s official," Shipp wrote. "Two degrees, at 21 years old, looks good on me! I wish I could say it’s luck, but it’s the hustle. I mastered it!"

Blake Corum expressed his pride in Shipp's educational achievements by re-sharing the post in an Instagram story. The newest Rams running back also encouraged his girlfriend as she continues her academic success.

"Proud of you baby girl. Keep being great!!" Corum wrote.

Corum has shown his love and admiration for Shipp in the past, as she has achieved other educational and career endeavors.

Who is Blake Corum's girlfriend Makiah Shipp?

Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp met while both were undergraduate students at the University of Michigan. Shipp was born on Aug. 21, 2002, and was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she graduated with a bachelor's in public policy analysis from the University of Michigan in 2023. She then went to Arizona State University, where she just completed her master's in elementary education and teaching.

Besides being invested in education, she is also an advocate for social justice. At 18, Makiah Shipp became a commissioner of the Ann Arbor Independent Community Police Oversight Commission, a position she held until 2023.

In 2023, she added a published author to her list of accomplishments when her children's book "Makiah's Show and Tell" was released. The illustrated children's book was written in hopes of empowering young Black girls.

Shipp's mission is to empower the next generation and ensure that they know that they can achieve their dreams. Her work in the local community and as a political activist, encouraging young voters to register and participate in elections, is just another way she gives back to youth.