"Bo is what Hershel Walker thinks he is in his own head" - Redditors applaud former NFL star Bo Jackson for donating $170,000 to pay for funerals of Uvalde victims

Former NFL Pro Bowler Bo Jackson has been lauded by netizens after revealing that he helped pay for the funerals of the victims of May's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The incident took place on May 24, 2022, when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire with an AR-15 rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The tragic event saw 19 students and two teachers being fatally shot while 17 others were seriously wounded.

During a recent interview with the Associated Press, Bo Jackson, who also enjoyed a successful MLB career, revealed that he was one of the previously anonymous donors to cover costs for the victims' families.

He said:

"I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do. The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened.”

The 59-year-old said he flew to the city of Uvalde with a friend of his three days after the incident. They met with Governor Greg Abbott and presented a check of $170,000 with the offer to cover all funeral expenses. In a news conference, Abbott later announced it as an anonymous donation.

Abbott was quoted as saying:

"We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity. And we will ensure that those resources get into the right hands."

Unsurprisingly, fans all over social media have showered their appreciation for Bo Jackson and his gesture.

Appreciating him, one Reddit user made a hilarious comment, stating that Jackson is what former NFL RB Hershel Walker thinks he is "in his head." The latter is a Republican nominee, aiming to win the 2022 United States Senate election in Georgia.

Another user had a simple response to the news:

Calling Jackson "Super Bo," one user wrote:

"He's still Super Bo. You ever see that cartoon with him, Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky as like Superheroes?"

The post quickly gained a lot of reactions from users, with several new nicknames for the former NFL and MLB star popping up. Here are some of the best ones:

This isn't the first time the former MLB All-Star has made headlines for his charitable activities. He started his fundraiser 'Bo Bikes Bama' to raise money for the victims of the devastating 2011 tornado outbreak.

The bike tour saw Jackson visiting towns that had been affected by the tornado outbreak to raise awareness and funds for the victims. He was accompanied by celebrities like Scottie Pippen, Ken Griffey Jr., Lance Armstrong, and Brett Favre.

What started as a one-time fund raiser, 'Bo Bikes Bama' has turned into a yearly charity event. The fundraiser has reportedly raised over $1 million.

Bo Jackson's career

Bo Jackson is the only professional athlete to earn All-Star nods in football and baseball. He played in the NFL from 1986 to 1990 for the Los Angeles Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) as a running back, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 1990.

He was forced into premature retirement after suffering a hip injury during a playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January 1991. He played 38 games, rushing for 2,782 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns.

He started playing in the MLB in 1986 - with the Kansas City Royals - and continued to do so even after his hip injury. He ended his MLB career with the California Angels (now Los Angeles Angels). He recorded 141 home runs and 415 RBIs with a batting average of .250.

