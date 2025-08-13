Bo Nix makes feelings known on Sean Payton's Super Bowl hopes for the Broncos

  • home icon
By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 13, 2025 02:36 GMT
Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty
Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty

The Denver Broncos acquired Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. During his debut campaign in the league, he led them to a 10-7 record, finishing third in the AFC West. The Broncos qualified for the playoffs but were eliminated by the Bills in the Wild Card round.

As Nix gears up for year two with the team, the rookie quarterback shared his thoughta on the Up & Adams show on Tuesday about coach Sean Payton's Super Bowl dreams. Nix also talked about being praised as a top-five quarterback by Payton.

"Listen, I'm glad I got a coach that believes in us as players to put that stuff out there," Nix said. "The good thing about our team is I've said it already before, but we're gonna have, you know, guys that continue to show up and work.
"They're not gonna let the noise and distractions get to them. But they're excited to get out there. ... I mean, the Super Bowl kind of goes without having to say it. You know, we're all working for that goal, and you can just kind of see in demeanors of guys and by the way guys show up is that that is our goal and we don't really have to talk about it.
"We can just go out there and be about it and practice and practice hard, and that's gonna make each other better. You never know, we could go out there and have a great season, could go out there and have to grown and learn a lot. But we're definitely gonna be trying. We're definitely gonna work really hard at it."
The Broncos started their preseason with a 30-9 victory over the 49ers this past weekend. Bo Nix shared playing time with Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger and completed 6 of 11 passes attempted for 31 passing yards.

Nick Wright expresses doubts over Sean Payton's Super Bowl dream with Bo Nix as Broncos QB1

Last Friday, Nick Wright talked about the hype surrounding Bo Nix and the Broncos. The rookie quarterback helped them to their first 10-win season since 2015, raising morale and expectations under Sean Payton.

However, Wright is unsure whether Nix can meet those expectations. He went on to compare the rookie quarterback's trajectory with that of 49ers quarterback Mac Jones.

"My take going into the draft, Bo Nix was Mac Jones," Wright said. "Mac Jones in year one with the New England Patriots, made a somewhat fradulent Pro Bowl as an alternate. Bo Nix check. The team won 10 games kind of surprisingly. Made the playoffs. Bo Nix check.
"Here is my problem with the Broncos hype and discussion. Last year, they won 10 games. How did you do against playoff teams in your conference?," Wright added that the Broncos lost all those games. "Why am I supposed to believe that team all of a sudden is going to be great?"

The Broncos' next game is against the Cardinals on Aug. 16. They kick off their 2025 campaign against the Titans on Sept. 7.

